CREDIT (CREDIT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,857.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $66,544.63 and approximately $2,857.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CREDIT has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00066755 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.