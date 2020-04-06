Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,675 ($35.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,385 ($31.37).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 1,731 ($22.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,099.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,298.56.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

