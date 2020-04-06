Credit Suisse Group Lowers Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $61.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Shares of VZ traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.33. 5,721,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

