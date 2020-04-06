Credit Suisse Group Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Underperform

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.53.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $128.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,602.70. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $164.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,290,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,400,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,242,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 963,057 shares of company stock valued at $107,884,028 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

