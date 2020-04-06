Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.86% from the company’s current price.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.01. 6,654,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,350. SYSCO has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SYSCO by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 786.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 23,291 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in SYSCO by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in SYSCO by 105.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

