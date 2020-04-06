Credits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164,230.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Credits has a market cap of $4.62 million and $164,230.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Tidex, WazirX and IDEX. During the last week, Credits has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,984,057 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX, LBank, COSS, WazirX, Mercatox and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

