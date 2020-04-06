Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 330 by Analysts at HSBC

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 481 ($6.33) to GBX 388 ($5.10) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 349.73 ($4.60).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 185.10 ($2.43) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 402.27. The stock has a market cap of $478.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 169.43 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total value of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71). Also, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

