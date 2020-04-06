Criteo SA to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Criteo in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Criteo’s FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $547.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Criteo has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Criteo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

