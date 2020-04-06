Critical Comparison: Chewy (CHWY) and The Competition

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Chewy to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -5.21% N/A -30.54% Chewy Competitors -10.74% -19.03% -6.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chewy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $4.85 billion -$252.37 million -54.46 Chewy Competitors $15.02 billion $456.56 million 12.13

Chewy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chewy. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chewy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 3 11 0 2.79 Chewy Competitors 261 948 2672 90 2.65

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 25.30%. Given Chewy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Chewy peers beat Chewy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

