Critical Comparison: I-Mab (BDTX) versus Its Peers

I-Mab (NASDAQ: BDTX) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare I-Mab to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares I-Mab and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab N/A N/A -1.42 I-Mab Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.05

I-Mab’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab. I-Mab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for I-Mab and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00 I-Mab Competitors 1303 3874 7840 356 2.54

I-Mab presently has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 92.25%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 47.48%. Given I-Mab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe I-Mab is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A I-Mab Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Summary

I-Mab beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase. The company is also developing allosteric-EGFR mutation inhibitors; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

