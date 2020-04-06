Critical Contrast: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) versus Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Preferred Bank pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Preferred Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Preferred Bank and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 5 1 0 2.17 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Preferred Bank currently has a consensus price target of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.00%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.92%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preferred Bank and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $234.19 million 2.07 $78.37 million $5.23 6.16 Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.64 million 2.15 $21.44 million $1.59 8.18

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Valley Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 33.47% 17.54% 1.79% Central Valley Community Bancorp 26.92% 9.32% 1.35%

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, export financing products, bills purchase programs, and acceptances/trust receipt financing products, as well as standby letters of credit and foreign exchange services for importers and exporters. In addition, it offers various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area with residences, real estate investments, or businesses in Southern California. Further, it provides various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. Additionally, it offers remote deposit capture, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 13 full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Arcadia, Century City, City of Industry, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles, Pico Rivera, San Francisco, Tarzana, Torrance, and Irvine, California; and Flushing, New York. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 21 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Fresno, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

