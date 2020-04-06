Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 516,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,823. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

