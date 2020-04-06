CrowdWiz Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $10,751.29 and approximately $5.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005663 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

