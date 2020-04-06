Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown Capital Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

Crown Capital Partners has a one year low of C$7.63 and a one year high of C$11.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.