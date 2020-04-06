CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises about 6.5% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

CCI traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.73. 965,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.65. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.