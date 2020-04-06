Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.91.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $8,251,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.59. 60,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

