Crown Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges including Braziliex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. Crown has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $1,670.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.04 or 0.03482178 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00752592 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000600 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,428,370 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.