CryCash Price Reaches $0.11 (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. CryCash has a market cap of $518,736.03 and $3,986.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryCash has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

