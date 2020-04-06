CrypticCoin (CRYP) Market Cap Reaches $191,064.29

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $191,064.29 and $1,163.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00511257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00108737 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00084260 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002134 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

