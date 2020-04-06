Crypto Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,397.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $421,211.66 and $12,397.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002175 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00334656 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00418371 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019435 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006551 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,827,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,682,345 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

