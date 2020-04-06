Cryptocean 24-Hour Volume Reaches $161,099.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $885,049.19 and approximately $161,099.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.29 or 0.04720306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037329 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010768 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

