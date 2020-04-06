CryptoFranc Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,242.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One CryptoFranc token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00014858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bitfinex, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $8.72 million and $12,242.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.82 or 0.04693621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00067195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037092 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010007 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

XCHF is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 8,231,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitfinex, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.