Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00007444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $33.63 million and approximately $73,739.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.04688498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00065964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037537 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.