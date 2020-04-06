Cryptonex (CNX) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00024605 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $98.66 million and $1.63 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

