Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0237 on Top Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.62 million and $56.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.12 or 0.04559873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037489 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,578 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

