CryptoPing One Day Trading Volume Reaches $142.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $172,316.63 and approximately $142.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.65 or 0.02636479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00205831 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00047608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034109 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.