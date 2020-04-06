CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of CSW Industrials worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $184,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Storch Debra Von acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.82 per share, with a total value of $63,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,696 shares of company stock valued at $490,217 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWI. ValuEngine raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $886.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

