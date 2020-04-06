CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $56.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,324,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,519 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.