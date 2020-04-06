CSX (CSX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CSX (NASDAQ: CSX):

3/30/2020 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of CSX have declined 24% in a year’s time, mainly due to sluggish coal and intermodal revenues. While coal revenues declined 8% in 2019, intermodal revenues slid 9%. Consequently, the top line slipped 3% in 2019. In fact, with the coal-related headwind expected to persist, the company expects 2020 revenues to either decline up to 2% or be flat year over year. The company’s high debt levels further add to its woes. However, CSX’s efforts to check costs (operating expenses declined 6% in 2019) are encouraging. In this regard, its operating ratio target of 59% for 2020 despite a negative impact of $300 million is noteworthy. The company’s measures to add shareholder value is also appreciative. In February, CSX raised its dividend by 8%. Moreover, during 2019 the company returned more than $4.1 billion to shareholders.”

3/23/2020 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

3/19/2020 – CSX had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – CSX had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/12/2020 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $90.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

