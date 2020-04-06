CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EVD. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.00 ($50.00).

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €38.72 ($45.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.96. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.54 ($29.70) and a 52 week high of €61.55 ($71.57). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

