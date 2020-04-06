CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,885 shares during the period. CubeSmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,243,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,193,000 after buying an additional 193,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,503,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

CubeSmart stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 118,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,860. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

