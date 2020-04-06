Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,540 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $137,405.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,506 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

