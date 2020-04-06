Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $61,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFR stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

