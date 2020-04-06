Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

