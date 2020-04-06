Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. Culp’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Culp an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Culp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Culp by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Culp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Culp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,468,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Culp by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CULP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98. Culp has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.44%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

