CVS Health (CVS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS):

4/2/2020 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to .

3/19/2020 – CVS Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $97.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $55.72 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,292,341. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 21.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

