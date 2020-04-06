Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in Cyberark Software by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 808,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cyberark Software by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cyberark Software by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 707,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $5.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,891. Cyberark Software Ltd has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.88.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cyberark Software from $160.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

