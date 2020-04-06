CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.56 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and $3.72 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, IDEX, Koinex and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00612492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000837 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00063474 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005873 BTC.

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Bibox, Bithumb, IDCM, CoinBene, BCEX, IDEX, LBank, Zebpay and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

