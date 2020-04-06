CyberVein (CVT) Price Reaches $0.0246 on Top Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. CyberVein has a market cap of $26.08 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 159.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bilaxy, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 175.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.