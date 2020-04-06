Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.12.

CY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

CY opened at $23.31 on Monday. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after buying an additional 214,313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $18,256,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.