Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

NASDAQ CY opened at $23.31 on Monday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

