Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,900 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 89,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,264. The firm has a market cap of $729.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

