CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $7.93. 37,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.42.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 36,191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 148,740 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 212,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,902.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 393,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

