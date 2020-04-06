DA Davidson Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $500.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $675.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.37.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $20.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $377.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -345.53 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shopify by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

