DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

COLM has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $65.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.66. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

