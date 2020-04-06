DAD Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One DAD Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. DAD Chain has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.99 or 0.04663833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00065887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037639 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011235 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003323 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one.

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

