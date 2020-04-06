DAEX Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $3.07 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00053800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.76 or 0.04725284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00066182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011190 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

