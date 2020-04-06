Dai (DAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Bancor Network, AirSwap and Bibox. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.02594942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00206061 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DDEX, Bibox, Gatecoin, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bancor Network, YoBit, Kyber Network and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

