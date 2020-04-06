Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €29.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.71 ($50.82).

DAI opened at €26.47 ($30.77) on Monday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.21 and its 200-day moving average is €44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

