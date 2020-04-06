Daimler’s (DDAIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

DDAIF traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. 51,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

